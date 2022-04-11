Attacking foreigners puts us in a place where facts don’t matter

Sometimes, when SA shows me a side of our character that shocks me, I go back to our founding fathers to remind myself that we were once great — and that perhaps we can be great again.



In the writings of Albert Luthuli, Nelson Mandela, Steve Biko, Ruth First and many others one can find some of the finest expressions of South African humanist thought and its solidarity with human struggles everywhere...