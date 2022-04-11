Political immaturity comes at residents’ expense

It was not necessary for a court to rule that Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Eugene Johnson erred when she sent economic development boss Anele Qaba a letter informing him of her decision to fire him.



Any lay person with an understanding of the laws that govern the systems and structures of municipalities would be able to tell you that when it comes to hiring, suspending and firing of municipal managers and managers directly accountable to municipal managers, the decision rests with the council...