What SA’s leaders can learn from watching Zelensky

Until recently, Volodymyr Oleksandrovych Zelensky was a minor politician from Eastern Europe known mainly for being caught in the middle of an American scandal when then President Donald Trump pressured the poor man to find dirt on his electoral opponent, the current president Joe Biden.



Biden and his son once had business dealings in Ukraine and Trump withheld nearly $400m (R6.1bn) in military aid to get the non-existent dirt out of Zelensky; for his efforts, Trump was impeached by the US Congress...