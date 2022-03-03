Prison official nabbed in tavern after GBV murder in correctional facility’s living quarters

A 47-year-old Correctional Services official has been arrested after the discovery of a woman’s body in his living quarters.

Bulelwa Mxosa, 45, was found dead at the Fort Glamorgan Correctional Facility in East London on March 1.

“A task team was immediately activated to search for the suspect and within four hours he was traced to a tavern in East London,” said police spokesperson Warrant Officer Majola Nkohli.

He is due to appear in the city’s magistrate’s court on Thursday on a charge of murder.

