New Chippa boss making the right noises
Chippa United's new executive director Lukhanyo Mzinzi has been making all the right noises since he assumed his new role at the struggling Premier Soccer League club.
Mzinzi struck a chord with many when he said wants his club to be less dependent on funding from the Eastern Cape provincial government and Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.