DJ Hlo ready to take on 2022 despite all the hate over her success

She may have only jumped on to the scene in 2020 but Hlosiwe “DJ Hlo” Mthalane is here for all the applause, even if some people don't think she deserves it.

DJ Hlo raised the temperature after she won UKhozi FM's Song of the Year for her hit track, Isibani. The list, which is always contentious, had Hlo trend because she is such a youngster in the industry.

But Hlo isn't letting the haters get to her, telling TshisaLIVE she is proud of her big moves.

“It feels amazing, regardless of the backlash. History has been made as the first female DJ to cross over the year, so it feels amazing. My social media has skyrocketed. My life just changed in a blink of an eye. This is huge for me.”

The DJ said she was working hard on promoting her business.

“It's hard to believe because I've been on this thing since 2020. I was in the top 10, I was number five. I've been campaigning everywhere to promote but I guess people will say whatever they want to say.”

She is now planning a Durban-based festival to honour the milestone in her career.

“It's a token of appreciation for my fans. The sky is the limit. I also want to capitalise with my hair and beauty salon. I want to grow as a businesswoman.”