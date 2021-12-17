Ace Magashule is running out of road

Magashule has adopted Zuma’s strategy, using his court appearances to play the victim

Premium Natasha Marrian

Financial Mail deputy editor & columnist



Ace Magashule mimicking Jacob Zuma’s legal and political strategy has a distinct advantage. It makes the suspended ANC secretary-general predictable.



And it can help South Africans to put a stop to the ANC’s further destruction of their country — by rejecting the party if Magashule is anywhere near its top leadership structures come 2022...