Opinion

Without security, city assets vulnerable to vandals

Editorial Comment None 21 September 2021

This city’s history and heritage are in wrack and ruin, and being taken over by vagrants and vandals.

Hardly a month goes by without a report in this newspaper about yet another recreational park, sports centre, heritage site, library or even a school in Nelson Mandela Bay that has either been vandalised or taken over by vagrants...

