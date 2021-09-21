Inspirational amputee athlete Xolani Luvuno has died, mentor confirms

Well-known amputee-athlete Xolani Luvuno has died, his mentor Hein Venter confirmed.

In a Facebook post on Monday night, Venter said Xolani was "a son to me, a friend to many and a hero to all who were inspired by your incredible bravery and appreciated your humility".

In the post he did not reveal the circumstances around Luvuno's death, only saying "this ending was all so unnecessary".

Venter confirmed the news to TimesLIVE, describing Luvuno as somebody who "loved life" explaining how he was generous in everything he did.

Luvuno's inspirational life story gripped the heart of many South Africans after he went from being a beggar and drug addict to becoming a well-known athlete, completing half IronMan and Comrades Marathon. When Venter met Luvuno in 2016, he was homeless and battling substance addiction. In 2009, Luvuno had his leg amputated due to cancer and has credited Venter for turning his life around.