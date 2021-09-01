Bhanga accident puts DA between a rock and a hard place
Damned if you do, damned if you don’t. That is the situation the DA finds itself in with regard to its mayoral candidate, Nqaba Bhanga, in Nelson Mandela Bay following his 11.30pm car accident in which two people died on Saturday.
Does the DA remove Bhanga as its face for full control of the Bay, or does it weather the storm and throw its weight behind him despite the public relations nightmare resulting from the accident and violation of the curfew? That is the difficult conundrum the DA finds itself in...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.