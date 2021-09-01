Bhanga accident puts DA between a rock and a hard place

Damned if you do, damned if you don’t. That is the situation the DA finds itself in with regard to its mayoral candidate, Nqaba Bhanga, in Nelson Mandela Bay following his 11.30pm car accident in which two people died on Saturday.



Does the DA remove Bhanga as its face for full control of the Bay, or does it weather the storm and throw its weight behind him despite the public relations nightmare resulting from the accident and violation of the curfew? That is the difficult conundrum the DA finds itself in...