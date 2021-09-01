Daron Mann to unpack Herald headlines in new podcast segment

Have you ever read an article and wondered about the back story?

The Herald, through its digital platform HeraldLIVE, will endeavour to bring you the story behind the headlines through the launch of a new podcast segment hosted by veteran broadcaster Daron Mann.

Every Wednesday, Mann will unpack some of the big stories that were published in The Herald or its sister publication Weekend Post, speaking to the relevant people featured, as well as experts who may provide further insight.

The segment is titled “Behind The Herald Headlines with Daron Mann”.

Mann will also host a podcast for The Herald’s sister publication Daily Dispatch on its website DispatchLIVE, titled “Dispatch in Discussion with Daron Mann”.

It will be available on Thursdays.

On Fridays, HeraldLIVE and DispatchLIVE will feature another podcast hosted by Mann, titled “That Weekend Feeling”.

That segment will take on a lighter feel, with Mann featuring newsmakers in the sports, arts, culture and even business industry.

The Herald editor Rochelle de Kock said they were excited about the new venture and the new audiences that could be reached.

“As a media business, it is important to diversify our offering and reach out to new audiences.

“There is a demand for podcasts, especially hard-hitting ones that really delve into the difficult stories and ask the hard questions.

“For us, this will be an extension of our news offering and provide a little extra for our audiences.

“Having Daron on board, with his extensive experience in the radio industry, will hopefully provide some familiarity for our listeners as he is well-known throughout the Eastern Cape,” De Kock said.

Mann, who has 30 years of professional broadcast experience and is an award-winning presenter for his breakfast radio shows, said he was excited about the opportunity of teaming up with The Herald and Daily Dispatch as they ventured into the world of podcasts.

“This opportunity affords me the chance to pursue truth in a responsible manner that is beyond press releases and spin.

“It’s the way of the future and it excites me.

“Having the support of two such revered publications is key and I am grateful for that,” Mann said.

The very first podcast of “Behind The Herald Headlines” will be published today (Wednesday) and can be found on www.heraldlive.co.za after midday. .

And on Fridays, readers can listen to interviews on “That Weekend Feeling” podcast.

HeraldLIVE