Vandalism of city assets is price of populist decision

If you are an ardent reader of this newspaper, you would know by now that Nelson Mandela Bay has a vandalism problem — a very big vandalism problem. Nothing is sacred anymore — no holy cows, if we may borrow the expression — and there is seemingly no plan in action to secure our assets.



From libraries to sports centres, to public pools, buildings around the airport and even schools, everything is being destroyed and carted away by vandals, brick by brick...