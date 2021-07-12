Zuma and his allies have run out of gas

In many patriotic households and many peace-loving hearts across SA there is apprehension, even fear, at the violence that broke out in KwaZulu-Natal at the weekend.



Of even more concern will be the utterances of people such as KwaZulu-Natal premier Zihle Zikalala, who amid the mayhem opted to call on President Cyril Ramaphosa to pardon former president Jacob Zuma to appease the rioters and looters...