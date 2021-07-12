Armed thugs target KwaNobuhle spaza shops in violent attacks
Armed thugs terrorised KwaNobuhle residents and business owners at the weekend in a violent crime spree, allegedly linked to a protection racket, that saw spaza shops looted and burnt down and at least four people killed.
The thugs targeted at least four shops during the reign of terror that started on Friday afternoon. ..
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.