Taxi strike needs intervention from the top
In just three days of a violent taxi strike, eight buses worth an estimated R12m and a truck were set alight in Nelson Mandela Bay — allegedly by taxi drivers demanding Covid-19 Ters money.
Businesses had to close shop, resulting in millions of rand in lost revenue...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.