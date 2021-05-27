Still no end to Nelson Mandela Bay taxi strike, mayor calls for army

PREMIUM

After a seven-hour long meeting between taxi drivers and stakeholders, an amicable solution to the ongoing taxi strikes had still not been reached by Thursday evening.



Nelson Mandela Bay executive mayor Nqaba Bhanga was speaking at a press briefing on Thursday evening, held to update residents on the situation...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.