Opinion

Suez Canal blockage: Populist EFF politics a bigger obstacle to opportunities

PREMIUM
Ismail Lagardien Columnist & essayist 30 March 2021

With a mighty container ship blocking passageway through the Suez Canal, the single-most important link between the dynamic and vibrant economies of Asia and Europe, we can expect more vessels passing SA’s coast in the coming days, weeks and months.

It is an opportunity for South African ports, from Richards Bay to Saldanha Bay to make significant gains...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Kids want coronavirus to get lost, so they can be kids again
Tiger siblings settling into new enclosure at Seaview Predator Park

Most Read

X