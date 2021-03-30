Mozambique attacks wake-up call for SA
One of SA’s neighbouring countries, Mozambique, has been the target of a simmering Islamist insurgency linked to the Islamic State since 2017, international news agency Reuters reported on Monday.
Many of us may have been vaguely aware of some unrest in parts of Mozambique for some time — the province of Cabo Delgado, in particular — but it has hardly made mainstream news in SA...
