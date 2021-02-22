Forget going back to ‘normal’, let’s pin down SA’s future

We now have an opportunity to reimagine our future. Let’s grab it because things can be better

What happens after a great and devastating war? You can rebuild. You can gather the broken parts, you can put them together, you can heal what has been broken. You can take things back to “normal”.



That is the straight path. You also have the chance to reimagine your world, to not just rebuild, but to make things better, to avoid the mistakes and unintended consequences of your first structure...

