Opinion

Forget going back to ‘normal’, let’s pin down SA’s future

We now have an opportunity to reimagine our future. Let’s grab it because things can be better

Justice Malala Columnist 22 February 2021

What happens after a great and devastating war? You can rebuild. You can gather the broken parts, you can put them together, you can heal what has been broken. You can take things back to “normal”.

That is the straight path. You also have the chance to reimagine your world, to not just rebuild, but to make things better, to avoid the mistakes and unintended consequences of your first structure...

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

The Herald #FORYOU
Dizi Africa - Valentine's Day

Most Read

X