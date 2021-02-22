Alleged sexual assault victims ‘supporting each other with love and understanding’
Both hurting but understanding each other’s pain and suffering, two women — both alleged sexual assault victims — continue to lean on one another for support and comfort.
The women who claim they were sexually assaulted by a top Nelson Mandela Bay doctor have spoken out about their emotional turmoil and having to come face-to-face with their alleged perpetrator at the Health Professions Council of SA (HPCSA) hearing into his alleged gross misconduct and the sexual assaults, which is expected to commence this week...
