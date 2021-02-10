Bulldozing public property not a good example for vandals

The Nelson Mandela Bay Business Chamber (NMBBC) has noted, with great concern, the increased number of reports on the rampant destruction of infrastructure in the city. What is more alarming is the lack of clear solutions proposed by the municipality to halt this trend.



More recently, the destruction has risen to unacceptable levels, leading to the NMBBC being inundated by businesses seeking assistance on these matters. Alarmingly, a high volume of inquiries has been about the continued loss of electricity supply in the past six weeks...

