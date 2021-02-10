Elephants gearing for tough away match against Bulls in mooted Franchise Cup
EP want to win over doubters, Sherwin Slater says
Hard-running centre Sherwin Slater says EP are determined to win over sceptical fans when the Elephants play in the mooted Franchise Cup.
The 26-year-old back is one of several talented players who are itching to get out on the field so that they can prove their worth...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.