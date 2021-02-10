Elephants gearing for tough away match against Bulls in mooted Franchise Cup

EP want to win over doubters, Sherwin Slater says

PREMIUM

Hard-running centre Sherwin Slater says EP are determined to win over sceptical fans when the Elephants play in the mooted Franchise Cup.



The 26-year-old back is one of several talented players who are itching to get out on the field so that they can prove their worth...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.