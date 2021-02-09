Destruction of Bay braai spots irrational
It was to be expected — the first weekend after the beach and booze ban was lifted since early December, was going to see residents flocking to Nelson Mandela Bay’s beaches.
And with the weather services forecasting sunny weather ahead of time, it was bound to look like the festive season on the beaches...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.