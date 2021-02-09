Parallels unnerving in veritable end-of-empire type feast between Malema and Zuma

PREMIUM

If we are to believe the EFF’s Vuyani Pambo, the young spokesperson of SA’s fascist movement, former president Jacob Zuma and Julius Malema simply met “over tea” last weekend.



Zuma’s spokesperson, Vukile Mathebula echoed Pambo’s claim: “The young man [Malema] wanted to have tea with the elder, and the elder said ‘yes,’ then they had tea. That’s all.” ..

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.