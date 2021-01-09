Opinion

We were on lockdown parole, and my word we failed dismally

A column to satisfy your inner grammar nerd

Sue de Groot Deputy features editor: Sunday Times 09 January 2021

Some might look at the reintroduction of stricter lockdown measures as the consequences of us (or at least some of us, for which the rest are also being punished) having violated our parole conditions.

We promised to be good but we were not. We promised to wear masks, stay away from others and wash our hands constantly, but we did not...

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

‘We don’t want to see you on the streets’: Police clamp down under level 3
Eskom board members 'help' Guptas acquire mine, R1.86bn pre-payment made

Most Read

X