We were on lockdown parole, and my word we failed dismally

A column to satisfy your inner grammar nerd

Some might look at the reintroduction of stricter lockdown measures as the consequences of us (or at least some of us, for which the rest are also being punished) having violated our parole conditions.



We promised to be good but we were not. We promised to wear masks, stay away from others and wash our hands constantly, but we did not...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.