Donald Trump’s presidency ending in disgrace
Donald Trump’s presidency exacerbated divisions in the US, undermined institutions that underpin democracy such as a free press and an independent judiciary and did little to protect citizens from the ravages of the Covid-19 pandemic.
It is ending in rancour and disgrace...
