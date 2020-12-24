Opinion

No end in sight to scourge of violence against women

Editorial Comment None 24 December 2020

On Saturday morning, Port Elizabeth mother Zaida Sasmodien was buried, her infant son on her chest.

Just days before, the eight-months pregnant attorney’s baby boy, named Abdul Mazief after his grandfather, was safely enveloped in her womb...

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Ramaphosa clamps down on gatherings, beaches and alcohol sales as he tightens ...
Eskom board members 'help' Guptas acquire mine, R1.86bn pre-payment made

Most Read

X