SA Tourism launches project to help struggling accommodation establishments

Tourism establishments are operating at about 40% capacity and it is devastating, the manager of Isango Gate in Summerstrand told SA Tourism CEO Sisa Ntshona when he paid them a visit on Wednesday.

Last week, within hours of President Cyril Ramaphosa closing Eastern Cape beaches visitors started cancelling in droves.

Isango Gate manager Walter Mazano said December was usually their peak season, but with Nelson Mandela Bay being declared a hotspot, the cancellations were inevitable.

“We are very worried,” he said.

“Even functions and events have been cancelled, not just hotel stays, and that will result in loss of revenue, and our cancellation only allows us to give a full refund depending on a certain period,” Mazano said.

The difficulties faced by tourism establishments is what prompted SA Tourism, through its business unit the Tourism Grading Council of SA (TGCSA), to launch an initiative to support graded accommodation establishments in Covid-19 hotspots.