Court gets it right on childhood development centre subsidies

In a coup for early childhood development (ECD) centres around the country, the Pretoria high court has ordered social development minister Lindiwe Zulu and eight social development MECs to immediately pay subsidies withheld from thousands of centres during lockdown.



The ECD sector across provinces — all except the Western Cape — was left in tatters after a decision by those social development departments to cut the subsidies...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.