Nelson Mandela Bay Covid-19 infections double

The rate of Covid-19 infections in Nelson Mandela Bay has more than doubled in just one week while the number of excess deaths in the Eastern Cape continues to rise.

Included in the latest figure is infrastructure and engineering political head Mongameli Bobani, who tested positive for the virus on Wednesday and is on a ventilator at St George’s Hospital, according to his lawyer, Danie Gouws.

“I am in constant contact with his wife, Nosakhele, and we strongly believe he will overcome this, just like he has overcome so much else in life,” Gouws said.

Nationally, President Cyril Ramaphosa and health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize have warned of a second wave in infections, urging people to continue adhering to regulations.

Mkhize and his wife are in isolation after testing positive for the virus.

The sharp uptick in the caseload in the Bay was revealed by municipal disaster management chair Shane Brown on Thursday, during a safety and security committee meeting.

Seven days ago, the city had 200 active cases but this had spiralled to 555 by Wednesday.

Brown told councillors and officials at the meeting that a second wave was imminent.

“The number of our Covid-19 cases [has] dramatically increased in the last week.

“We had been averaging between 15 to 20 cases a day but that has increased.

“As of October 21, we had 555 active cases in the metro.

“It’s [more than] double the amount from last week and this is mostly due to non-compliance by shopping centres and scholars.

“We’re going to to get a second wave but just how big that will be is up to us,” he said.

Brown told councillors and officials to inform him of any businesses transgressing the Covid-19 regulations so they could be dealt with.

DA councillor John Best asked for better communication of Covid-19 information so councillors could be informed of hotspot areas and in turn pass the information on to residents.

EFF councillor Siphokazi Ncana asked Brown for the demographics of virus patients, such as their race, age and gender.

In a report to the committee, Bay acting head of disaster management Henry Lansdown said, in total, the metro had registered 22,432 confirmed cases, with 1,074 deaths, since the beginning of the outbreak.

The number could be higher because the figures did not take into account people who may have had the virus but were not tested and natural deaths where the deceased were not tested for Covid-19.

“The disaster plan of the municipality is in dire need of being updated.

“It is apparent that there is a skills shortage of qualified disaster management practitioners, which must be addressed in the years to come to respond to future disasters,” Lansdown said.

Parties, described by experts as potential superspreader events, are fuelling the coronavirus surge in the city.

Though the number of active cases remains relatively low in the metro, testing has slowed down significantly.

The highest number of active cases registered in the city was on July 26, at 13,613.

Dr Siva Pillay, who sits on premier Oscar Mabuyane’s Covid-19 provincial command council, said testing had slowed down as more screening took place.

“Testing is being done more strategically now,” he said.