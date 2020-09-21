Who does SA really belong to?
The minor but loud-mouthed ANC politician Andile Lungisa deserves to go to jail, as numerous courts of our republic have found. He deserves to go to jail for far more than deliberately attacking a fellow politician with a jug of water and causing physical harm to him.
He deserves to go to jail and to serve his entire sentence without parole because he embodies the corruption of the soul that SA is enmeshed in today...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.