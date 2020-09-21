Covid-19 death toll stands at 15,953

The Western Cape has recorded the most coronavirus-related deaths in the country since the outbreak in March. The total death toll in the province is 4,117, followed by Gauteng with 4,030 deaths and the Eastern Cape with 3,070.

More than four million coronavirus tests have been conducted in both private and public facilities.

“As of today, the cumulative number of detected Covid-19 cases is 661,211, with 1,555 new cases identified,” said the health ministry.

Of these cases, 590,071 recoveries have been recorded, placing the country’s recovery rate at 89.2%.

“The cumulative number of tests conducted to date is 4,041,543, with 16,884 new tests conducted since the last report.”

TimesLIVE