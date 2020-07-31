Time to actually do something about corruption
Is it any wonder no-one believes that the government is serious about stamping out corruption, when day after day stories emerge of government officials being linked to dodgy deals?
The shameless looting of Covid-19 funds meant to be used in the fight against the pandemic is a blight on the government and has been condemned by the SA Council of Churches, among others...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.