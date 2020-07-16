When did teachers become education's collateral damage?

When the majority teachers’ union, a political ally of the ruling party, announces this week that schools should close until the peak in coronavirus infections subsides, the pressure is on. I seldom agree with the South African Democratic Teachers’ Union (Sadtu), but this time they are doing their job — and that is to protect their members from harm. It always struck me as strange that public debates centre on whether it is safe for children to go back to school, as if they are the only ones occupying the premises; nobody asks: “But is it safe for teachers?”

Teachers across the country have been in revolt for some time. Even as I write this column, protesting educators have blocked roads in parts of the Cape because they fear for their lives. The response of officials? How about this silly line from the Council of Education Ministers (CEM) a few days ago: “The government is extremely concerned about teachers, principals, non-teaching staff who use any platform to attack government for going back to work.”

Now forget for the moment the clumsy sentence structure of education ministers and process this: the democratic right of school staff to criticise government is being challenged. And for those who “disrupt schooling” there is the added threat of legal action. The other teachers’ union, the National Professional Teachers’ Organisation of South Africa (Naptosa), was right to push back against any authoritarian tendencies: “We urge principals to continue standing their ground against department officials who attempt to bully them into painting a picture of ‘all is well’ so as to underplay the impact of positive cases on schools.”

Then this bizarre rider in the CEM statement of July 14: that by attacking government, these staff are “ostensibly creating an impression that they should be treated differently from the rest of the other public servants”. Well, maybe it is because teachers are paid so much less than “the other public servants” or is it because the deputy director for something or other does not have to teach multiple classes of children from hundreds of homes and live through every anxious moment of the school day wondering whether the invisible virus will enter their bodies in the toilet or the staffroom or the classroom or simply in that walk down the corridor? Yes, school staff need to be treated differently from the fat cats working in their offices or from home.