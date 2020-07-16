Ventilators delivered to Eastern Cape hospitals

Speaking to HeraldLIVE's sister publication DispatchLIVE, health MEC Sindiswa Gomba’s special adviser, Dr Bevan Goqwana, said the ventilators were a welcome addition and came at a time when Mthatha hospitals saw dramatic increases in Covid-19 admissions with patients “running short of breath”.

“We needed the ventilators desperately because people who have come to the hospital died of respiratory failure,” Goqwana said.

“Ventilators were normally only found in ICUs.

“So, we’re trying to place them in spaces that are not in ICU rooms where there will also be oxygen points, for when they get to the hospitals and they have complications in breathing [and] start desaturating [when a patient can’t maintain maximum oxygen].”

Goqwana was not sure how many ventilators there were at the Nelson Mandela Academic Hospital.

He said it would prove a tall order to have ventilators in other hospitals in the OR Tambo region because some of the facilities did not have anaesthetists but relied on private anaesthetists.

Goqwana could not say how the ventilators would be rationed to cater for OR Tambo, which had pockets of densely populated areas and had recorded 8,923 Covid-19 cases by Wednesday.

“All hospitals should have a ventilator and they should be using the number of Covid-19 cases in regions to determine how many ventilators a hospital gets.

“If they do that and you find King Sabata Dalindyebo has the highest numbers in the region, it should get more ventilators.”