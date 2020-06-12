Ionic columns will fall but only in slo-mo

PREMIUM

But seriously, seriously, what is the world coming to? In the US a white policeman, Derek Chauvin, is filmed killing a black man, George Floyd, by kneeling on his neck for more than eight minutes while onlookers beg him to stop and the man pleads, repeatedly, “Please, please, please, I can’t breathe”.



In the middle of the worst viral pandemic to hit humans in 100 years, American youth nonetheless rise in protest, much of it peaceful and impressive, much of it violent and destructive...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.