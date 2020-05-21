Rademan puts EP Rugby first

PREMIUM

EP Rugby president Andre Rademan must be congratulated on his decision to put the needs of the provincial body ahead of his aspiration to secure a place on the SA Rugby Union executive.



Because the EPRU faces a host of challenges on and off the field, Rademan has decided to put his shoulder to the wheel on the home front rather than seek national recognition...

