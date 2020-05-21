Even rump sellers contract poisonous fever

An amusing typo appeared in a recent online article (not on this site, happily). At least I think it was a typo. The sentence read: “If he stays in jail he might contact a disease.”



Most would assume there was simply an “r” missing from what should have been “contract”, but perhaps this was not just a case of rapid typing. Perhaps prison authorities were genuinely concerned that the inmate in question was planning to place a collect call on a secretly stashed cellphone to Mrs Rona or Mr Rubella, or surreptitiously pass a sick note to Miss Scarlet Fever, asking for help in a breakout...

