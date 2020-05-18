What can we do about the minibus taxis
No-one is talking about minibus taxis. Among the many expert opinions and platitudes about how the poor are dying of hunger and how we need to swiftly ease lockdown restrictions, no-one is talking about minibus taxis.
It is the elephant in the room...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.