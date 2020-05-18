Higher seasonal output will not sustain sales of agricultural machinery

No industry will escape the economic pain of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The high-frequency economic data for industries that are classified as non-essential during the lockdown period already shows the negative effect.

However, for essential industries such as agriculture and its value chains, the data points to a relatively better performance thus far, though the outlook remains uncertain.

This is specifically the case for the agricultural machinery industry. The latest data shows that SA’s tractor and combine harvester sales were down by a mild 4% and 13%, respectively, year on year in April, with 416 units and 20 units sold.

By comparison, the automobile industry, which was already in full lockdown, saw new vehicle sales plummet 98.4% year on year. But I doubt the agricultural machinery performance can be sustained.

The main factor behind April’s tractor sales was that SA’s winter crop planting season began, specifically in the wheat, barley, canola and oat producing regions, namely the Western Cape, Northern Cape, Free State and Limpopo.

In the case of combine harvester sales, a supporting factor is that SA is expecting its second-largest grain and oilseeds harvest on record in the 2019/2020 production season. The harvesting process for this crop recently started and it is set to gain momentum towards the end of the month.

The trend for agricultural machinery sales, particularly tractors, has actually been subdued since last year, when farmers’ finances were constrained because of drought-induced poor harvests.

Another point to highlight is that the lower tractor sales of the past 16 months were preceded by robust sales in 2018.

That year SA’s total tractor and combine harvester sales amounted to 6,687 and 200 units, respectively, up 4% and 2% year on year.