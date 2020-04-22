Smaller farmers need assistance urgently

Eastern Cape farmers have been hit by a double whammy.

For months, they have been besieged by the worst drought in living memory, as reported on by this newspaper time and again.

Now they are dealing with the impact of Covid-19 and the ensuing national lockdown, with some calling it the worst disaster to date — even more so than the crippling drought.

And it’s the small- to medium-scale farmers who are hardest hit.

This week, several farmers described the effect of the lockdown on their livelihood, with one, William Kapank, reporting revenue losses of up to 50%.

Kapank has been farming vegetables in the Langkloof for more than 35 years.

“Our sales have gone down. Shops are closing earlier, some of our customers are not even requesting supply at the moment, and we have had to cut down on the amount we supply to shops,” he said.

“And you must remember, we are also still dealing with the drought, which has added expenses. We hope we get through this.”