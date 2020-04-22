If you’re having withdrawal symptoms caused by the shortage of alcohol due to the booze ban‚ don’t worry — you are not alone. Even our politicians are struggling to control their thirst.

ANC MP Robert Mashego could not restrain himself on Tuesday and complained that the background view of colleague Enock Mthethwa was making him “thirsty” during a virtual portfolio committee meeting.

This was a human settlements‚ water and sanitation committee meeting meant to receive feedback from human settlements minister Lindiwe Sisulu about her department’s interventions during the national lockdown.

“No‚ no‚ chairperson‚ member Mthethwa is making us thirsty. We are thirsty and there is the booze‚” Mashego joked in isiZulu.