Trust at issue over Covid-19 numbers

For at least a week after the government announced SA’s first positive case of Covid-19, the Eastern Cape was in the clear. Even as the numbers started to climb in Gauteng, KwaZulu-Natal and the Western Cape, the Eastern Cape’s numbers remained relatively low.

There was a collective sigh of relief and a feeling that the provincial government had everything under control — they were saying all the right things, announcing mass screening and testing; they were being proactive, it seemed.

Fast forward two weeks and the cracks began to show. Suddenly, transparency and access to information was not as readily available.

Mass screening and testing was delayed by a few days.

And a family in Zwide that had attended a funeral in KwaDwesi on March 21, believed to have accounted for a number of the positive cases in the Bay, were desperately trying to get tested for the virus.

Even a report on the front page of this newspaper did not spur health officials into action.

It was only after the intervention of a doctor based in the UK, who made contact with former colleagues in the health profession in Port Elizabeth, that the Zwide family was finally tested — three weeks after the funeral.