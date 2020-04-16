Education a matter of life and death

This week, the inevitable happened. Poor people locked up in their homes broke out and looted shops for food and other basic necessities.

A narrator from one of the cramped housing estates records one of the lootings with a voice over that sounded like that of an expert in street-level sociology — what can you expect, the people are hungry, they are cooped up, they are not allowed to work, you starve or you make a plan, yes it is criminal, but what would you do in this situation?

He is right of course. In SA, there is a razor-thin line between criminality and survival.

But what concerns me even more is the ignorance around the virus that also drives destructive human behaviour.

Given our low levels of education across poorer communities, the government did a really bad job of educating people about the coronavirus.

Knowledge matters. You can’t beat critical information into the heads of people if they do not understand virus functions and the course of a disease.

It is especially difficult to change human behaviour on the basis of something you cannot see and whose symptoms are familiar to the many with TB or ailments that come with the seasonal flu.

Of the many things we need to do “post-corona” is to prepare the population for future epidemics and one intervention must be a thorough school education on viruses, bacteria and infectious diseases.

So I spoke to teachers of the Life Sciences in the CAPS curriculum of the government to determine what is being done on the subject.

I also interviewed experts in infectious diseases to determine how they would redesign the school curriculum to better educate young people on the subject. We have a plan.

But let’s start with a situation analysis. Schools do touch lightly on the subject in the CAPS curriculum.

For example, in grade 8 (Natural Sciences) children learn about types of micro-organisms, both the useful and harmful ones over a two-week period.

One of the suggested activities is “writing about the cause, effects, symptoms and treatments of one of the diseases caused by micro-organisms”.