De Lille’s fence borders on the ridiculous – not to mention its cost

PREMIUM

If it’s true that good fences make good neighbours, then relations between SA and Zimbabwe seem to be at an all-time low.



It all began in the middle of March or, as we remember it now, last century, when public works minister Patricia de Lille announced that her department was spending R37m on 40km of fencing as part of “emergency measures" to beef up security at the Beitbridge border post between the two countries...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.