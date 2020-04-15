Leisure

WATCH | Zozibini Tunzi sings Amanda Black's Amazulu

By Cebelihle Bhengu - 15 April 2020
Miss SA Zozibini Tunzi is the new Miss Universe.
Miss SA Zozibini Tunzi is the new Miss Universe.
Image: Supplied

Musician Amanda Black is over the moon after Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi shared a video of herself singing one of her hit songs, 'Amazulu.'

She was clearly in disbelief when Zozi shared the video, saying “a whole Miss Universe is singing my song, I love her to bits”.

Zozi said the song comforts her in tough times, and that she's been feeling a little sad and homesick in the past few days.

“I find a lot of strength in healing and music. I found this video that I took days ago when I was feeling down, homesick and just a little sad,” she wrote before wishing all her followers comfort as the world lives in fear of the spread of coronavirus.

“I pray that in this time of uncertainty you all find peace and solace in whatever your heaven may be. Love and light to everyone, be blessed.”

Here are four other times Zozibini serenaded us with her musical talent:

Beyoncé- Sandcastles 

Thandiswa Mazwai- Ingoma 

Ariana Grande- Almost is never enough 

Elle Tisane- Nobody But You

Latest Videos

Zeitz MOCAA | About Us | Trailer | 2020
President Cyril Ramaphosa address to the nation

Most Read

X