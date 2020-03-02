Tito Mboweni shows the way but can government deliver?

Finance minister Tito Mboweni’s budget is a very decent start towards fixing the ailing SA economy. The problem is that we are good with ideas and plans and programmes in SA. We are terrible at implementing. Can his cabinet and ANC colleagues back him in implementing the tough measures needed to make it all a success?



President Cyril Ramaphosa and his teams at Luthuli House and at the Union Buildings could start this important implementation phase by emulating Mboweni: he delivered a brave, sensible budget shorn of frills and populism...

