Ten years on, beachfront gang-rape survivor still fighting for justice
Two years after Andisiwe Kawa successfully sued police for failing to properly investigate her 15-hour gang-rape ordeal in 2010, justice remains out of reach as she heads to the Supreme Court of Appeal on Monday.
This is the latest instalment in a pitch legal battle between the Johannesburg businesswoman and the police that has spanned the decade, all set in motion by her repeated sexual violation between nondescript sand dunes in Port Elizabeth...
This article is reserved for registered HeraldLIVE readers.
Simply register at no cost to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.