No need for elderly to live in squalid facilities

PREMIUM

Nelson Mandela Bay is not a good place in which to grow old if you are poor and vulnerable — if the state of some of the Bay’s old age homes is anything to go by.



With neglected buildings, a lack of security, uneven surfaces and insufficient caregivers, the elderly are left to live in circumstances no human should endure...

