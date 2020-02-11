No need for elderly to live in squalid facilities
Nelson Mandela Bay is not a good place in which to grow old if you are poor and vulnerable — if the state of some of the Bay’s old age homes is anything to go by.
With neglected buildings, a lack of security, uneven surfaces and insufficient caregivers, the elderly are left to live in circumstances no human should endure...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.