Festival for whole family at Herald Cycle Tour

A festival of cycling involving the entire family kicks off in the Eastern Cape next weekend with the much-anticipated Herald Cycle Tour.

Known as one of the top classic cycle events in the country, the Herald Cycle Tour takes place over two weekends — with the Mountain Bike Challenge and Junior Races on Sunday, February 16 in Addo, and the Road Race the weekend after, on February 23, in Port Elizabeth.

Cyclists can look forward to true farmers’ hospitality during the Mountain Bike Challenge and Junior Races in Addo.

The Mountain Bike Race Village at the Addo Polo Club will include a farmers’ market and an assortment of food stalls with mouth-watering local cuisine.

A dedicated children’s play area will keep the little spectators and cyclists entertained all day, with children’s tractor rides as well as horse rides on offer.

And the weekend after, cyclists will take over the roads of Port Elizabeth’s beachfront during the highly contested Herald Cycle Tour Road Race.

The popular Cycle Tour Lounge — with VIP parking, appetising meals and refreshments, a dedicated bar and comfortable seating — will be the place to be in Summerstrand to support the cyclists and soak up the incredible atmosphere of the races.

Other Road Race Village attractions include kiddies’ activation zones with jumping castles, face painting and balloon art, as well as popular food trucks — Foongs, Safron, Groundfloor and Dukes — a beer garden and amazing live entertainment.

Celebrating its 35th race year, this year’s Herald Cycle Tour will be a real treat for cyclists, who will receive a complimentary goody bag as well as the opportunity to win amazing lucky-draw prizes.

Prizes will be drawn during both the mountain bike race prize-giving and road race prize-giving, and include massages from Amani Spa at the Radisson Blu Hotel Port Elizabeth, Citizen Eco-Drive watches (valued at R24,000) from Francarlo Designer Goldsmith, Thule Pro Ride Bike Racks, Addo Wildlife accommodation prize packages, Giro MIPS helmets from Cyclo Pro and vouchers from Core Merino and Nelson Mandela Bay Tourism.

Goody Bag items will include Astros from Mondelez, Jungle Energy Bars from Tiger Brands, “Ass Magic” from Bikealot, a sports water bottle from Powerade, a First Choice High Protein Recovery drink from Woodlands Dairy, and a Ride Safe sticker decal from PPA.

Collection times for the Mountain Bike Race Packs and Junior Cycle Tour Race Packs will be on Friday, February 14 from 9am to 7pm at the life saving club, Pollok Beach; Saturday, February 15 from 9am to 1pm at the life saving club, Pollok Beach; Saturday, February 15 from 6pm to 7pm at the Addo Polo Club; and Sunday, February 16 from 4.30am to 5.30am at the Addo Polo Club.

Collection times for the Road Race Packs will be on Friday February 14 from 9am to 7pm at the lifesaving club, Pollok Beach; Saturday February 15 from 9am to 1pm at the life saving club; Friday February 21 from 9am to 7pm at the lifesaving club and Saturday February 22 from 9am to 1pm at the lifesaving club, Pollok Beach.

For more information, visit www.heraldcycletour.co.za